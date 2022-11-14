Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Amazon to cut thousands of jobs, report says

FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s...
FILE - The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is set to layoff thousands of its corporate and technology employees, according to a report from The New York Times that cites sources with knowledge of the matter.

They say the cuts could come as soon as this week and will focus on Amazon’s devices organization, including the voice assistant Alexa, as well as its retail and human resources divisions.

The cuts would be in addition to a previously announced hiring freeze in Amazon’s corporate workforce.

The total number of layoffs is not known, but the report of as many as 10,000 would be about 3 percent of the company’s corporate employees and the largest reduction in the company’s history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.
Toledo woman killed in shooting early Sunday morning
According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter...
TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire
Remembering Braylen Noble
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death
Monroe County ISD
Monroe County ISD staff fired after mistreating students with special needs: Parents outraged
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

Latest News

A Leon County classroom is churning out colorful postcards and sending them across the country.
Art class sparks coast-to-coast student postcard exchange
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
A hotel that once hosted President John F. Kennedy and The Beatles has been demolished.
Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished
The food distribution will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the TPPA building located on...
The Grand Lodge Food Pantry hosts food distribution for Toledo area families in need
A piece of South Florida history was erased Sunday.
Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished