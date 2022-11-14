Braylen Noble’s grandmother receives probation in child’s death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County judge issued a suspended sentence of 180 days in jail to the grandmother convicted of obstruction of justice in the death of Braylen Noble.

Bobbie Johnson was charged with obstruction of justice and pled guilty.

Braylen’s mother, Dajane Cox, entered al Alford plea for child endangerment and obstruction of justice in the September 2020 death of the three-year-old boy.

She is expected to be sentenced later today.

