City now taking submissions for snowplow-naming contest

The City says this year, residents will be able to track where plows are working on a city map,...
The City says this year, residents will be able to track where plows are working on a city map, and they could be tracking a plow they named.(WBNG 12 News)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced it is now taking submissions for its snowplow-naming contest.

The City says this year, residents will be able to track where plows are working on a city map, and they could be tracking a plow they had a hand in naming.

Snowplow names can be submitted until Nov. 30. On Dec. 2, all of the qualified name submissions will be presented to the public for a vote. Participants can vote on the top six names until Dec. 9, and the winning names will be announced on Dec. 12.

For more information, and to submit your snowplow name, click here.

