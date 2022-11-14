City now taking submissions for snowplow-naming contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced it is now taking submissions for its snowplow-naming contest.

The City says this year, residents will be able to track where plows are working on a city map, and they could be tracking a plow they had a hand in naming.

Snowplow names can be submitted until Nov. 30. On Dec. 2, all of the qualified name submissions will be presented to the public for a vote. Participants can vote on the top six names until Dec. 9, and the winning names will be announced on Dec. 12.

