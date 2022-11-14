Birthday Club
Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area

On the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19.
On the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19.(Fremont Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police and partners are searching for a murder suspect believed to be in the area on Monday.

Fremont Police Department says on the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19. Buckley has warrants for first-degree murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. The warrants are related to an incident that occurred in Laurel, Mississippi on Oct. 24, 2022.

According to FPD, due to the proximity of law enforcement operations to school buildings, Ross High School, Vanguard and Fremont Middle School were placed on temporary lockdown, which has since been lifted.

FPD says Buckley has not been taken into custody and may have left the area.

If you have seen Buckley in Fremont, contact Detective Sgt. Dustin Nowak or the Sandusky County Regional Dispatch Center at 419-332-6464. Information about the shooting or Buckley’s current location can be given to the Fremont Police Department or the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

