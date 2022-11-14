The Grand Lodge Food Pantry hosts food distribution for Toledo area families in need

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Grand Lodge Food Pantry supports Toledo area families in need with its food distribution on Thursday.

The food distribution will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the TPPA building located on 1947 Franklin Avenue.

Attendees must be 18 years of age or older and provide a valid State I.D.

Families can receive one turkey per box while supplies last and at-home Covid tests for each box of food.

The Grand Lodge Food Pantry is a non-profit food pantry. For more information, visit the organization’s website, here.

