Man arrested in murder of local couple

Raequan Johnson is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal shooting of Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting and killing a local couple last year is now in police custody, according to police records.

Raequan Johnson was booked into the Lucas County jail on Monday. He is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal shooting of Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.

Police say the couple were gunned down at Birmingham Terrace apartments on Consaul Street near Front Street.

Johnson’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning.

This story was recently featured in a 13abc Case Files. Watch the segment below.

A young couple pulled up to the Birmingham Terrace apartments and both were murdered. Police believe it was a setup.

