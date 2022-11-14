November 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be a nicer day today with a lighter wind and some sunshine at times. Highs will be around 40. Clouds return tomorrow with a high in the low 40s. There is a chance of a rain/snow mix late afternoon. There is a better chance for rain and snow during the evening hours, including the Battle Of I-75. Light snow accumulations under an inch are possible Tuesday night. Snow showers are likely at times on Wednesday and possible on Thursday with highs in the middle 30s. The weekend will be very cold with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.