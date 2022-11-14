Birthday Club
One man sentenced in connection to Nevada Ave. homicide

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced, Monday, in relation to the 2019 death of a 16-year-old East Toledo teen.

According to court documents, Jarrett Sullivan was sentenced to 360 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

In March 2019, Sullivan was charged with inciting violence and knowingly engaging in conduct proximately resulting in the commission of violence.

According to police records, Sullivan engaged in a Facebook confrontation with another man and met to fight “knowing that several individuals possessed handguns and the fight would likely lead to shots fire”. Police records further stated that “during the fight, guns were brandished, shots were fired and Alexis Carey was struck with a bullet,”.

Sullivan pled guilty to the charges in September 2022.

