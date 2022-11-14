Birthday Club
Own a piece of Cleveland history: ‘A Christmas Story’ house for sale

A Christmas Story House (Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and...
A Christmas Story House (Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)(PRNewsFoto)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A piece of Cleveland history is now for sale, and you can own this ‘major award’ for the right price!

The house, located at 3159 W. 11th Street, was featured in the 1983 film ‘A Christmas Story’.

Built in 1895, it was purchased on eBay in December 2004, according to the listing, and restored to its original movie glory.

Starting public tours in November 2006, the attraction has welcomed over a million guests and counting.

Annually, the listing claims admissions alone boast over 75,000 attendees, with many more visiting the gift shop across the street.

Becoming a tradition for Cleveland families and beyond, the house has ranked fourth on Trip Advisor’s “Top Attractions in Cleveland” list, and is open year-round, seven days a week.

On top of tours, both the house and the neighboring house, known as the Bumpus House, are available for overnight rentals.

But its not just the house for sale, the entire campus is outlined in the listing. This means the house, museum, gift shop, neighboring lots and more can all be yours.

The asking price has not yet been made available.

This announcement came just ahead of the HBO Max reboot ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ being released on Thursday.

The entire 1.3 acres can be viewed on their website, check it out for yourself...we ‘triple-dog-dare’ you!

