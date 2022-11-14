Birthday Club
Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid

FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in...
FILE - Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, a federal judge declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in New York do not plan to bring criminal charges against Rudy Giuliani in connection with a probe into his interactions with Ukrainian figures, they revealed in a letter to a judge Monday.

They said they made the decision after a review of evidence resulting from raids on his residence and law office in April 2021. Federal prosecutors ware investigating whether Giuliani’s dealings with figures in Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 election required him to register as a foreign agent.

Prosecutors said a grand jury probe that led to the issuance of warrants that resulted in the seizure of Giuliani’s electronic devices had concluded.

They said that based on information currently available, criminal charges would not be forthcoming.

“In my business, we would call that total victory,” Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, told The Associated Press. “We appreciate what the US attorney’s has done. We only wish they had done it a lot sooner.”

Sixteen of Giuliani’s devices were seized as part of a federal investigation into Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures to see whether he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.

Giuliani is an attorney and a former personal lawyer for ex-President Donald Trump. His communications with clients are generally protected by law, though there are exceptions.

Giuliani maintained throughout the probe that he had done nothing wrong. At the time of the filing by prosecutors, Giuliani was on a talk show and apparently unaware of the development.

