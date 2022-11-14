Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Supreme Court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight

The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party.

The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward’s request to halt the turnover of records while a lawsuit proceeds. The court lifted a temporary order that had been put in place by Justice Elena Kagan that had paused anything from happening while Ward’s appeal was at the Supreme Court. Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito said they would have sided with Ward.

Ward has said her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn whom she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

A federal appeals court panel previously ruled 2-1 against Ward and said the committee should get records of calls she made and received from just before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021. That includes a period when Ward was pushing for Trump’s election defeat to be overturned and Congress was set to certify the results in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.
Toledo woman killed in shooting early Sunday morning
According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter...
TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street.
Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street
Those on campus at Bowling Green State University are waiting for updates on the three students...
Ex-BGSU student sues university and administrators for hazing suspension after Foltz’s death

Latest News

Students at Mercy College of Ohio got hands-on training with a real-life simulated disaster.
Disaster Day for Mercy College
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
3 dead in U.Va. shooting were members of football team; suspect caught, authorities said
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
Holidays at the Manor returns from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11 with free tours of more than 30 holiday...
47th annual Holidays at the Manor returns next month