Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD investigating possible shooting on South Avenue

A call came in on Monday for a person shot on the 1700 block of South Avenue.
A call came in on Monday for a person shot on the 1700 block of South Avenue.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a possible shooting on South Avenue.

A call came in on Monday for a person shot on the 1700 block of South Avenue.

13abc crews were on the scene and noticed there were at least five bullet holes in a maroon vehicle in the street.

TPD hasn’t confirmed if anyone has been shot.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

13abc crews were on the scene and noticed there were five bullet holes in a maroon vehicle in...
13abc crews were on the scene and noticed there were five bullet holes in a maroon vehicle in the street.(WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.
Toledo woman killed in shooting early Sunday morning
According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter...
TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire
Remembering Braylen Noble
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Monroe County ISD
Monroe County ISD staff fired after mistreating students with special needs: Parents outraged

Latest News

Lee Conklin talks Hope for the Holidays
Lee Conklin talks Hope for the Holidays
Chris Varwig will become the 2023 President of Ohio School Board Association.
TPS Board of Education member to become Ohio School Board Association President
11/14: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
11/14: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
A Lucas County judge issued suspended sentences to the mother and grandmother convicted in...
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death