TPD investigating possible shooting on South Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a possible shooting on South Avenue.

A call came in on Monday for a person shot on the 1700 block of South Avenue.

13abc crews were on the scene and noticed there were at least five bullet holes in a maroon vehicle in the street.

TPD hasn’t confirmed if anyone has been shot.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

