TPD investigating possible shooting on South Avenue
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a possible shooting on South Avenue.
A call came in on Monday for a person shot on the 1700 block of South Avenue.
13abc crews were on the scene and noticed there were at least five bullet holes in a maroon vehicle in the street.
TPD hasn’t confirmed if anyone has been shot.
If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
