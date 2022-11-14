TPS Board of Education member to become Ohio School Board Association President

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A current member of the Toledo Public Schools Board of Education will become the 2023 President of the Ohio School Board Association.

Chris Varwig, a graduate from E.L. Bowsher High School, will officially be named as the 2023 President of the OSBA on Nov. 15 at the organization’s annual fall conference.

TPS says Varwig has been a active member of the TPS board for the past eight years and is known both locally and at the state level for her advocacy for public education.

Varwig has been a member of OSBA for several years and accepted the nomination for the presidency at last year’s conference. According to TPS, Varwig will become the second member of the TPS Board of Education to serve as president, the first being Edward Stainford Foster in 1975.

TPS says Varwig’s term as OSBA president begins on Jan.1 2023. A formal installation ceremony will be held at Scott High School on Jan. 7, 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.