Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPS Board of Education member to become Ohio School Board Association President

Chris Varwig will become the 2023 President of Ohio School Board Association.
Chris Varwig will become the 2023 President of Ohio School Board Association.(Toledo Public Schools)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A current member of the Toledo Public Schools Board of Education will become the 2023 President of the Ohio School Board Association.

Chris Varwig, a graduate from E.L. Bowsher High School, will officially be named as the 2023 President of the OSBA on Nov. 15 at the organization’s annual fall conference.

TPS says Varwig has been a active member of the TPS board for the past eight years and is known both locally and at the state level for her advocacy for public education.

Varwig has been a member of OSBA for several years and accepted the nomination for the presidency at last year’s conference. According to TPS, Varwig will become the second member of the TPS Board of Education to serve as president, the first being Edward Stainford Foster in 1975.

TPS says Varwig’s term as OSBA president begins on Jan.1 2023. A formal installation ceremony will be held at Scott High School on Jan. 7, 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.
Toledo woman killed in shooting early Sunday morning
According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter...
TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire
Remembering Braylen Noble
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Monroe County ISD
Monroe County ISD staff fired after mistreating students with special needs: Parents outraged

Latest News

Lee Conklin talks Hope for the Holidays
Lee Conklin talks Hope for the Holidays
11/14: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast
11/14: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
A Lucas County judge issued suspended sentences to the mother and grandmother convicted in...
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death
Students at Mercy College of Ohio got hands-on training with a real-life simulated disaster.
Disaster Day for Mercy College