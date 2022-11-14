Birthday Club
Transgender Awareness Week bring positive awareness to the community

This year, at least 15 states have either restricted access to gender-affirming care or taken...
This year, at least 15 states have either restricted access to gender-affirming care or taken up legislation that would do so.
By Kayla Jones and Maureen Halliday
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All this week is Transgender Awareness Week is bringing positive awareness to the community.

1.6 million Americans identify as transgender.

This year, at least 15 states have either restricted access to gender-affirming care or taken up legislation that would do so.

A recent survey by the Trevor Project indicates that 93% of trans and non-binary youths worry about being denied access to care. The American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association point to studies that show transgender children who get hormone therapy have a lessened risk of self-harm.

