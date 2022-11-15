11/15: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Today will be our warmest day of the next week, with highs in the mid-40s and a few light rain showers/flurries for tonight’s Battle of I-75 at the Glass Bowl. Isolated quick bursts of snow Wednesday/Thursday could deliver a quick 1/4″ to 1/2″ of snowfall in some places, mostly on grassy/elevated surfaces. Thursday night through noon Monday will bring us a stretch of time below freezing, as highs stay stuck in the 20s and lows in the teens through the weekend.

