11/15/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Snow showers, a dusting to 1/4″ of snow accumulation, lows in the lower 30s. WEDNESDAY: Cold and breezy, chance of snow showers in the late afternoon and evening, highs in the upper 30s. THURSDAY: Cold and breezy, a few flurries, upper 30s. FRIDAY: Very cold, chance of a few flurries, highs only in the upper 20s. WEEKEND: Very cold, partly cloudy, highs in the upper 20s, lows in the lower teens.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.