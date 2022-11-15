Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

11/15/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Cold weather gets even colder Friday, Saturday and Sunday
11/15/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Snow showers, a dusting to 1/4″ of snow accumulation, lows in the lower 30s. WEDNESDAY: Cold and breezy, chance of snow showers in the late afternoon and evening, highs in the upper 30s. THURSDAY: Cold and breezy, a few flurries, upper 30s. FRIDAY: Very cold, chance of a few flurries, highs only in the upper 20s. WEEKEND: Very cold, partly cloudy, highs in the upper 20s, lows in the lower teens.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Braylen Noble
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death
Raequan Johnson is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal...
Man arrested in murder of local couple
There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.
Toledo woman killed in shooting early Sunday morning
Anthony Wayne High School
Whitehouse officer fired following accusations of sending texts to student
On the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19.
Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area

Latest News

11/15/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
11/15/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
A few light (and cold) showers are possible for tonight's Battle of I-75, with quick bursts of...
11/15: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
A few light (and cold) showers are possible for tonight's Battle of I-75, with quick bursts of...
11/15: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Rain & Snow Tonight, Very Cold Weekend
November 15th Weather Forecast