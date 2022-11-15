Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.
Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.(Public Domain Pictures)
By WTOC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) – A 2-year-old died at a hotel in South Carolina Saturday, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Authorities say officers were called to respond to the Country Inn and Suites after reports of a 5-year-old walking around the hotel alone.

While responding, police also found the child’s 2-year-old brother at the bottom of the hotel pool.

Officers attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

The children’s mother was found in a hotel room.

Police said the 5-year-old and an infant were taken in by the department of social services.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Braylen Noble
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death
There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.
Toledo woman killed in shooting early Sunday morning
Monroe County ISD
Monroe County ISD staff fired after mistreating students with special needs: Parents outraged
On the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19.
Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area
Raequan Johnson is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal...
Man arrested in murder of local couple

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village...
Vandalism leads to 40,000 escaped mink in Van Wert Co.
The fundraiser will be held on Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at RESET located at 27250...
Luken T. Boyle Campaign to hold “Day of Kindness” fundraiser
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside...
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Victims ready to speak at Christmas parade crash sentencing
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine