Big traffic changes on I-475 coming up Friday night

I-475 widening
I-475 widening(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northbound I-475 traffic will be moved to temporary lanes just north of the Maumee River, before US 24, starting Friday, November 18, around 8 p.m.

Traffic will travel adjacent to southbound traffic separated by a barrier wall. This new pattern will remain for most of 2023.

  • During the weekend of November 18-20, I-475 will be reduced to one lane. All northbound ramps will be closed between US 24 and Airport Hwy. (except northbound I-475 to eastbound US 24) for some duration during the weekend.
  • Northbound I-475 to westbound US 24 will be closed.
  • Eastbound/Westbound US 24 on-ramps to northbound I-475 will be closed.
  • Northbound I-475 exit ramp to Salisbury/Dussel will be closed.
  • Salisbury/Dussel on-ramps to northbound I-475 will be closed.
  • Northbound I-475 exit ramp to Airport Hwy. will be closed.
  • Airport Hwy. on-ramps to northbound I-475 will be closed.
  • *Northbound I-475 to eastbound US 24 exit ramp will remain open.
  • Following the traffic switch, the ramp from westbound US 24 to northbound I-475 will remained closed for one year. Detour: Westbound US 24 to southbound I-475 on-ramp to eastbound US 24 to northbound I-475 on-ramp. Alternate: Westbound US 24 to Fallen Timbers Ln. to eastbound US 24 to northbound I-475.

The posted speed limit within this active construction zone is 50mph. ODOT asks drivers to protect the safety of all roadside workers by abiding by the legally posted speed limit.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

