Big traffic changes on I-475 coming up Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northbound I-475 traffic will be moved to temporary lanes just north of the Maumee River, before US 24, starting Friday, November 18, around 8 p.m.

Traffic will travel adjacent to southbound traffic separated by a barrier wall. This new pattern will remain for most of 2023.

During the weekend of November 18-20, I-475 will be reduced to one lane. All northbound ramps will be closed between US 24 and Airport Hwy. ( except northbound I-475 to eastbound US 24) for some duration during the weekend.

Northbound I-475 to westbound US 24 will be closed.

Eastbound/Westbound US 24 on-ramps to northbound I-475 will be closed.

Northbound I-475 exit ramp to Salisbury/Dussel will be closed.

Salisbury/Dussel on-ramps to northbound I-475 will be closed.

Northbound I-475 exit ramp to Airport Hwy. will be closed.

Airport Hwy. on-ramps to northbound I-475 will be closed.

*Northbound I-475 to eastbound US 24 exit ramp will remain open.

Following the traffic switch, the ramp from westbound US 24 to northbound I-475 will remained closed for one year. Detour : Westbound US 24 to southbound I-475 on-ramp to eastbound US 24 to northbound I-475 on-ramp. Alternate: Westbound US 24 to Fallen Timbers Ln. to eastbound US 24 to northbound I-475.

The posted speed limit within this active construction zone is 50mph. ODOT asks drivers to protect the safety of all roadside workers by abiding by the legally posted speed limit.

