Case Files: A hit and run that killed a Findlay girl remains unsolved 20 years later

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - It was Sunday night of Memorial Day weekend, May 26th, 2002. 10-year-old Amber Miller stopped at Wolphie’s carryout with a friend. Around 9:45 p.m., she crossed Sixth street on her scooter when she was hit by a passing vehicle.

Findlay Police reports indicate Amber was dragged down the street. The driver kept going and was gone when the police arrived. Miller was taken to the local hospital and then airlifted to Toledo. She died before arriving from her injuries.

“I don’t know how you couldn’t have known you hit someone,” said Findlay Police Lt. Justin Hendren. Hendren is now assigned a case that dates back more than 20 years. The crime rattled the community. A child was hit and killed and the driver took off.

Tips immediately started coming into the police. There were dozens of people in the area when the accident happened and they either saw or heard the crash. Police gathered surveillance videos and even had leads on potential suspects but despite dozens of interviews and pages of tips from the community, there is still not enough information to crack the case.

Lt. Hendren said the only consistent lead was a dark-colored pickup truck.

“After 20 years the vehicle is probably gone.....lack of physical evidence is probably the biggest challenge and short of someone coming in and confessing I don’t know how you corroborate anything,” said Lt. Hendren.

Over the years, multiple people were investigated for possible links to the case. The last tip was just a year and a half ago, but so far police say there’s no credible lead and time has run out to catch the driver.

“The law sets a time limit for prosecution and in this case, it was six years,” said Lt. Hendren.

With the statute of limitations gone, that means even if police find the person that hit Amber Miller, they will never face charges. Despite that, Lt. Hendren said they will continue following up on any new leads that come in with the hope of finding the truth for the 10-year-old’s family.

“We would ultimately like to solve this case to give closure to the family,” said Lt. Hendren.

Today a small piece of a memorial is still standing near the railroad tracks on Sixth Street in Amber’s honor but who was behind the wheel the night she died remains a mystery.

“I can’t imagine living for 20 years and not knowing who killed your daughter,” said Lt. Hendren.

If you have any information on the hit-and-run death of Amber Miller, contact Findlay Police Detectives at 419-424-7164.

If you have an unsolved case that needs attention, email casefiles@13abc.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.