Case Files: Police seek witness in South Toledo double murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just after noon on October 10, 2017, when shots were fired. A neighbor calls 9-1-1 to report the sound of nearly a dozen gunshots. The caller told the dispatcher she saw people running but couldn’t give more of a description.

Caller: I heard the gunshots from my window and looked out.

Dispatcher: how many?

Caller: Oh God, I dunno 10, 11.

Dispatcher: Ok, so you heard 10 to 11 gunshots?

Caller: Possibly more. I know there’s people out there running, I can see them.

When police arrived they found Dieyana Porter and her boyfriend, Greg Stone III, dead inside of a car. The car was parked in the alley behind Stone’s house on Brighton in Toledo’s south end. Detectives say someone walked up to the vehicle and started shooting. The gun used was an AK-47, a high-powered rifle.

Police say both Porter and Stone were hit multiple times. The 18-year-olds were inside of Stone’s home and then walked out to the car shortly before they were murdered.

A motive is still unclear but Toledo Police detectives say in the days leading up to the double homicide there was a string of violence fueled by gangs.

“This double murder occurred when we had 10 people shot in a 4 day period. There was a dispute among rival gangs...and someone with information led us to believe this [murder] was involved or part of it,” says Detective William Goodlet.

It’s still unclear if the shooter knew Dieyana was in the back seat of the car but with the weapon used and the number of shots fired, Detective Goodlet says the the mission to kill was clear.

Five years later, police know the weapon from that day is linked to other crimes but connecting the shooter is proving difficult. With no new leads, detectives are hoping, years later, someone is ready to give a tip that helps crack the case.

“Nobody talks about these. Everyone is fearful for these guys. They don’t want to be on the radar as coming in and talking,” says Detective Goodlet.

If you have any information about the double homicide of Dieyana Porter and Greg Stone III, you can call or text Crimestopper 419-255-1111. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

