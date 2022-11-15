Birthday Club
Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing

Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mother and grandmother of three-year-old Braylen Noble were sentenced, Monday, to probation.

The sentence came more than two years after the young child was found dead in the pool of Hunter’s Ridge Apartments. The search for the young boy gathered community members far and wide. As result, many local residents expressed their surprise after hearing Dajnae Cox’s and Bobbie Johnson’s sentencing.

One person commented on 13abc’s post saying “this is unbelievable, how can that even be possible? That judge is tripping. This justice system is so corrupt.’ Another comment read “Insane. What’s wrong with people? So sad that justice was not done for this child”.

A local resident said she is displeased with the sentence.

" They need to do life. They need to do life, they don’t need to be out here. They don’t need to do anything like that. It’s crazy that they did that to their son,” said Hunter’s Ridge resident Martela Coleman.

Coleman said she knew Cox and didn’t buy into the story, “The story that they were telling me it was just off. It was really off. I was just like I pray to God the mama and the granny didn’t do that,” said Coleman.

