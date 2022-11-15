Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

COVID boosters could prevent thousands of pediatric hospitalizations, study says

The new variants accounted for nearly 1 in 3 new COVID-19 infections last week, according to the latest CDC estimates. (CNN, ELI LILLY)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More COVID-19 booster shots could prevent thousands of pediatric hospitalizations and millions of missed school days, according to a new study.

In a new analysis published Tuesday by the Commonwealth Fund and the Yale School of Public Health, researchers found that if COVID-19 booster coverage reached 80% of school-age children by the end of the year, more than 50,000 hospitalizations could be avoided.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer than 5% of school-age children currently have their updated booster shot.

To get to 50% coverage by the end of the year, the pace of vaccination would reportedly have to be at least ten times faster than it’s been to this point in November.

COVID-19 vaccination rates among children have long lagged behind those for adults.

Just 32% of children ages 5 to 11 and 61% of those ages 12 to 17 have completed their initial series of COVID-19 vaccination compared to 78% of adults.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Braylen Noble
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death
There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.
Toledo woman killed in shooting early Sunday morning
Monroe County ISD
Monroe County ISD staff fired after mistreating students with special needs: Parents outraged
On the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19.
Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area
Raequan Johnson is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal...
Man arrested in murder of local couple

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village...
Vandalism leads to 40,000 escaped mink in Van Wert Co.
The fundraiser will be held on Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at RESET located at 27250...
Luken T. Boyle Campaign to hold “Day of Kindness” fundraiser
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, people light candles at a makeshift memorial outside...
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FILE - A family visits a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021's...
Victims ready to speak at Christmas parade crash sentencing
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Russian airstrikes reported in cities across Ukraine