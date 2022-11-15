Luken T. Boyle Campaign to hold “Day of Kindness” fundraiser

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness is holding a “Day of Kindness” fundraiser this week.

The fundraiser will be held on Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at RESET located at 27250 Crossroads Pkwy in Rossford.

Organizers say the public is encouraged to bring a friend, the whole family or anyone who would like to show some kindness. 30% of all proceeds from the event will benefit the Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness.

According to organizers, the Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness was founded in memory of Luken T. Boyle. The campaign’s mission is to advocate and empower youth to find their voice and facilitate positive conversations to help those affected by bullying and cyberbullying.

