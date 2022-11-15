Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

More than 54M expected to travel for Thanksgiving

FILE- More than 54 million people expected to travel this holiday season.
FILE- More than 54 million people expected to travel this holiday season.(CNN/WCBS via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re traveling this Thanksgiving, brace yourself for crowds.

About 54.6 million people are expected to travel this holiday season, according to AAA.

That’s up slightly from 2021 and nearly as high as pre-pandemic volumes.

Despite inflation and current economic woes, demand for travel doesn’t seem to be waning.

And with COVID travel restrictions now lifted, people are able to gather again.

AAA also pointed out that Americans are more comfortable taking public transportation again including airplanes and trains.

Their advice for those hitting the friendly skies this season is to reserve airport parking ahead of time, build in time for long TSA lines and avoid checking a bag if possible.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Braylen Noble
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death
There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.
Toledo woman killed in shooting early Sunday morning
Raequan Johnson is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal...
Man arrested in murder of local couple
Monroe County ISD
Monroe County ISD staff fired after mistreating students with special needs: Parents outraged
On the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19.
Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House
Joe Biden expects to press G-20 to hold tough on Russia over the Ukraine war.
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
Officers investigate a homicide at an apartment complex south of the University of Idaho campus...
Police: Knife used in targeted attack of dead Idaho students
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Russia unleashes darkness on Ukraine with power grid attack