November 15th Weather Forecast

Rain & Snow Tonight, Very Cold Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with a high in the low 40s. Rain is likely this evening which will switch to snow overnight. A coating of snow may stick on the grass late tonight. Wednesday will bring a few flurries and possibly a burst of early evening snow. That burst of snow could lead to a quick quarter inch to half inch of snowfall. More flurries are possible on Thursday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30s on Wednesday and Thursday. Late Thursday through early Monday will be very cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s, lows in the teens to around 20, and the wind chill in the single digits to the teens. There is a chance of snow Saturday night into early Sunday morning. There is a warm up in sight next week. Highs will likely reach the 40s and possibly 50s as we near Thanksgiving.

