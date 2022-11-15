ProMedica Holiday Tree lighting honors local frontline heroes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is home to a lot of frontline heroes, and this week we’re going to introduce you to some of them.

We’re featuring stories of six people who are making a difference in our community. They’ve been chosen to light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo on Friday night.

Greg Long, Jr. is committed to making the city he grew up in a better place for all of us. “I wake up every day proud to put on the uniform,” he said.

Greg grew up in Moody Manor apartments, a place he now patrols. “I lived there for twenty years. From first grade up until I was 25-years-old,” Greg said,

Greg vividly remembers many of the officers who patrolled Moody Manor interacting with him and other kids. “They would just come talk to us, make sure we weren’t committing crimes, motivating us to be good people over there,” he said.

Those interactions are part of the reason Greg became an officer and he also spends time with kids while on patrol. “I have videos of me playing baseball, playing guitars, and playing catch with the kids. My partner and I always take time to do that because I know how important it was to me growing up. Community policing is important,” he said.

Greg also keeps a few faded articles about his cousin who played football at The University of Toledo and one that features a picture of Greg and his sister at Moody Manor as kids. Articles that motivated him through the years.

“Every day I wake up is a blessing. I’m humbled. I remember the dark days. You have to have people around you who support you, motivate you and keep you sane,” he said.

Greg is now reaching back to the place he called home for decades and the entire city. “I think everybody deserves to have peace in their lives. That’s why I enjoy coming to work every day and being motivated to do right for the community,” he said.

Greg was honored, but surprised by the nomination. “It is a blessing. I appreciate it. I am going to stay humble and keep doing what I do to be a role model and keep moving forward with my career.”

Greg’s fellow officers describe him as hard-working, dedicated to the people of Toledo, and a lot of fun to be around.

Assistant Chief Mike Troendle said Greg is a true asset to the department and the city.

“He’s got a great personality. His smile is infectious and you can tell he loves being a police officer. Just talking with him for five minutes, you see his personality, how he interacts and how he loves life. We need more of that in this world. He is making a difference and changing lives in our city,” said Assistant Chief Troendle.

