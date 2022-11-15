TFRD: Smoke alarms saved Toledo family of 6

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames in Toledo on Sunday.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a home on Nevada in Toledo caught fire Sunday morning and was deemed a total loss. A family of six, with four children and two adults, all made it out of the home safely -- but the incident commander says that by all accounts, they would not have made it out without the smoke alarms firefighters had provided for the family just months earlier.

TFRD says a washer and dryer in the home caught fire in September. That’s when firefighters noticed the family did not have smoke alarms installed and provided them.

Fire officials are holding a press briefing on the incident Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

