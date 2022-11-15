Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TFRD: Smoke alarms saved Toledo family of 6

Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames...
Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames in Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames in Toledo on Sunday.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a home on Nevada in Toledo caught fire Sunday morning and was deemed a total loss. A family of six, with four children and two adults, all made it out of the home safely -- but the incident commander says that by all accounts, they would not have made it out without the smoke alarms firefighters had provided for the family just months earlier.

TFRD says a washer and dryer in the home caught fire in September. That’s when firefighters noticed the family did not have smoke alarms installed and provided them.

Fire officials are holding a press briefing on the incident Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Braylen Noble
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death
There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no suspects at this time.
Toledo woman killed in shooting early Sunday morning
Raequan Johnson is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal...
Man arrested in murder of local couple
Monroe County ISD
Monroe County ISD staff fired after mistreating students with special needs: Parents outraged
On the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19.
Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area

Latest News

Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death
Braylen Noble’s mother, grandmother receive probation in child’s death
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village...
Vandalism leads to 40,000 escaped mink in Van Wert Co.
The fundraiser will be held on Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at RESET located at 27250...
Luken T. Boyle Campaign to hold “Day of Kindness” fundraiser
13abc's James Starks takes a visit to the University of Toledo's Ritter Planetarium.
Finds in the 419 - Ritter Planetarium