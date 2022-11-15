Birthday Club
Toledo Correctional Institution inmates receive diplomas

Fourteen men studied and were honored during the prison’s education recognition ceremony.
By Alexis Means
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special graduation was held for inmates at Toledo Correctional Institution on Tuesday.

Fourteen men were honored during the prison’s education recognition ceremony for taking steps to prepare themselves upon their release.

“I’m motivated because I’m going home in a year. So, it’s getting me ready to go back out there. I want to pursue college when I get back out there as well too,” said inmate Benjamin Holliday.

Holliday ,35, has been in prison for nearly ten years. He was convicted of burglary, robbery and receiving stolen property

" I hit rock bottom out there and now I want to go back out there and do better. What I realized now I did was wrong. I hurt a lot of people in the process of doing what I did,” said Holliday.

Holliday said he wants to pursue a career in engineering. He’s currently working toward an associate’s degree in general studies. He told me the educational and recovery programs behind bars are stepping stones to staying on track.

It’s not easy getting an education while serving time. The prison’s school administrator, Matthew Denman, said these men worked hard for this moment

“For many of them, this is the first time that anyone has completed their high school equivalency or completed a career tech program. These are major milestones in their life just like it is for anyone out in the community,” said school administrator Matthew Denman.

A major accomplishment that Holliday said will help him succeed when he transitions back into the community.

