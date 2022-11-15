WATCH LIVE: TPD releasing body cam in police shooting of double homicide suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Police Department are holding a press conference Tuesday to address the police shooting of an alleged double homicide suspect on Friday. You can watch it live here. This story will be updated after the briefing to provide additional details.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Albion just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, the victims Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe died from the injuries they suffered in the shooting. Moore died from a gunshot wound to the neck and Roscoe died from multiple gunshot wounds. The autopsy revealed Roscoe suffered eight total gunshot wounds. The Deputy Coroner ruled both of their deaths homicides.

Police say the investigation into the double homicide on Albion led them to the 600 block of Leach at the Weiler Homes where they found the alleged suspect sitting in a victim’s vehicle pointing a gun to his head. The department spokesperson said a member of the Critical Incident Negotiation Team tried to deescalate the situation but the suspect did not follow officers’ orders to drop the gun. The victim eventually got out of the vehicle with the gun still in his hand. Police tried to further negotiate with the suspect and when that failed, officers shot the suspect. Our media partner the Toledo Blade reports officers shot the suspect, Prince Jones, seven times. Emergency crews took him to an area hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

