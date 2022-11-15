Whitehouse officer fired following accusations of sending texts to student

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police officer in Whitehouse is off the job and has been fired amid claims she exchanged text messages with an Anthony Wayne high school student. School leaders and police administrators are calling the situation inappropriate.

According to the documents obtained by 13abc, the former officer was in contact with the parent of the student. They even exchanged messages - but she told investigators she just want to help this student.

Former Whitehouse Police Officer Ashley Kunesh was a School Resource Officer at Anthony Wayne Schools for a little more than two months before she was told not to come back. School leaders say they felt her interaction through text messages with a male student was inappropriate.

13abc obtained documentation that details conversations and texts between the two. It appears a teacher reported the conversation to school leaders.

The student asked a teacher, “what do I do if a cop is flirting with me?”

That launched an investigation that revealed Kunesh met the student at the high school as she was filling in. She contacted the student on Facebook and the student responded by sending her his phone number.

The officer provided a copy of the text messages to investigators, which contained approximately 500 messages from Kunesh and a similar number of responses from the student.

The investigation also questioned why the former officer would provide “gifts ... such as snacks” to the student. She claimed that she provided snacks to other students and that “gifting snacks” is an acceptable action for a resource officer.

Investigators asked why the topic of cold showers appeared in the text conversations. Her response was that “they discussed the overall positive health benefits of cold showers.”

Kunesh admitted to investigators that she “did not exercise good judgment, as far as establishing better boundaries.” Kunesh told 13abc she is declining to comment at this time at the advice of her legal counsel.

