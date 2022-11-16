11/16: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

It seems like the winter coats are here to stay, with highs in the 30s feeling more like the 20s thanks to a southwest breeze that will ramp up for the next few days. Quick bursts of snow could deliver a quick 1/4″ to 1/2″ of slushy snowfall on grass later this evening, with flurries continuing to close out the week. Tomorrow evening through Monday afternoon will see temperatures remain below freezing, dipping into the mid-teens for several mornings as well.

