11/16: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Few snow showers tonight; subfreezing weekend
Quick bursts of snow are possible later this evening, with even colder air rushing in for the weekend. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It seems like the winter coats are here to stay, with highs in the 30s feeling more like the 20s thanks to a southwest breeze that will ramp up for the next few days. Quick bursts of snow could deliver a quick 1/4″ to 1/2″ of slushy snowfall on grass later this evening, with flurries continuing to close out the week. Tomorrow evening through Monday afternoon will see temperatures remain below freezing, dipping into the mid-teens for several mornings as well.

