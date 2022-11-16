11/16: Derek’s Wednesday AM Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy, chilly, and breezy with highs in the upper 30s. A few flurries are possible, then a period of steady snow will arrive after 4pm and continue through midnight. With that, a dusting to ½” of accumulation is possible, mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. TONIGHT: After the steady snow ends, flurries may linger overnight with lows near 30. THURSDAY: Highs in the mid-30s with breezy conditions and scattered snow showers and flurries. We may see a few peaks of sunshine as well. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s. FRIDAY: A flurry possible, otherwise cold and windy with highs in the upper 20s, wind chills in the teens. EXTENDED: Wind chills in the single digits both Saturday and Sunday mornings, only improving to the teens during the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s. A bit of snow and flurries possible Saturday evening through Sunday morning. More sunshine and starting to warm Monday with highs in the upper 30s, then we’ll continue that trend on Tuesday when temps climb into the mid-40s.

