Bowling Green wins Battle of I-75 beating Toledo 42-35

Rockets and Falcons packed the Glass Bowl for a heated meeting on a snowy Tuesday evening
Brad Minard and Clara Foster are students attending rival universities, UT and BG.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s neighbor against neighbor and relative versus relative. All decorum goes out the window for the Battle of I-75.

The backyard brawl rivalry between the University of Toledo Rockets and the Bowling Green State University Falcons gave UT a home field advantage this year. BG traveled north up I-75 to the Glass Bowl on a snowy Tuesday evening. In the end, the Falcons returned home with a win that came down to the wire.

However, before the two teams hit the gridiron, fans hit the parking lot to tailgate together.

“I went to BG and UT. So, I support UT the rest of the year, but today, baby, it’s all about the Falcons,” said Maryann Okuley, whose husband, Randy, was rooting for the Rockets.

“We’ve been friends forever. Her oldest daughter went to BG, but her youngest daughter is a Rockette,” said Carole Garrett about her friend, Nicole Wichman.

Not everyone left arm-in-arm, but most can look back on tonight as another successful meeting of two teams from two schools that tie northwest Ohio together. Final score: UT 35, BG 42.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

