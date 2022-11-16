City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo will announce a new program for winter, on Thursday.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Valerie Fatica, the City of Toledo’s Disability Manager to announce the City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Program.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. in the Mayor’s Office on the 22nd floor of One Government Center. The One Government Center is located on the 1 Government Center, Toledo.

The program will allow volunteers to help clear snow for older residents or those with disabilities.

There will be a request for resident volunteers to join the program. This year will be a pilot of the program and the city will accept a maximum of 500 participants.

Volunteers but fulfill the following requirements:

Must use their own equipment

Are expected to shovel any snowfall over two inches

Snow must be shoveled within 24 hours of snowfall

No compensation is to be accepted

The following guidelines are needed to be a participant:

Must be at least 60 years of age or disabled

paying for snow removal is a financial burden

For more information on how to become a volunteer or request a Snow Angel, please visit the city’s website.

