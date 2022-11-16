Dine in the 419: Grumpy’s keeps traditions alive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “Eat Here & Diet Home.” That’s the slogan for Grumpy’s on S. Huron downtown. They’ve been serving lunch here for 21 years, ever since the original owners moved locations from a hardware store.

It’s now under new ownership, but they still have Garbage Salad.

“We specialize in catering, really, before the lunch rush. So, we do a lot of deliveries to businesses locally,” said owner Casey Mulvaney. She kept the original business hours of 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and closed weekends.

Garbage salad includes a lettuce blend, onions, raisins, mushrooms, cheese, feta, bacon bits, chicken, tomatoes, and pita chips. You can order it with dressing on the side or tossed.

Grumpy’s also has its dressings available in bottles at local grocery stores. For info, click here: https://www.grumpys.net/

