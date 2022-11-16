Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics during father’s 2024 campaign

Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024...
Ivanka Trump says she won’t be involved in politics as her father announces his 2024 presidential run.(Evan Vucci/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is once again running for president, but his daughter said she won’t be involved this time around.

Donald Trump filed the necessary paperwork to make a run for president in 2024 on Tuesday.

Shortly after the announcement, his daughter Ivanka Trump released a statement saying she would not be involved further in politics. She said she plans to support her father “outside of the political arena.”

Donald Trump addressed supporters Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida.

“To make America glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Donald Trump said.

He is expected to face a crowded Republican field that could include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and even his former running mate Mike Pence.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Threats lead to lockdowns in Findlay, Toledo, Lima and Cincinnati
Threats lead to lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments...
Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village...
Vandalism leads to 40,000 escaped mink in Van Wert Co.
Anthony Wayne High School
Whitehouse officer fired following accusations of sending texts to student

Latest News

The program will allow volunteers to help clear snow for older residents or those with...
City leaders will announce a new snow program for Toledo
Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters...
Trump criminal probes will proceed, even as he runs for president
The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re...
Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill
'Jeopardy!' star testifies against trans youth bill in Ohio House