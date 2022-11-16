Birthday Club
Man convicted of endangering child sentenced to community control

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was convicted of endangering a child was sentenced to community control Wednesday.

According to court records, on Nov. 16, Tyson Hawkins was sentenced to three years of community control. If Hawkins violates the terms of his community control, he could face up to additional restrictions, including a potential 36 months prison sentence.

On Jan 28, 2022, a 911 call was made around 6 p.m. reporting that a toddler had been shot in the torso on the 2400 block of Airport Highway.

Court documents say Hawkins said he was laying down on his bed with a loaded handgun in his pocket when the child got the gun and shot himself in the chest.

Hawkins was later charged with endangering a child and tampering with evidence. The evidence tampering charge was filed because Hawkins allegedly hid the gun in a laundry basket after it was fired.

