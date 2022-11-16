Birthday Club
Ohio lawmakers pass distracted driving bill

The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they're using their cell phone while driving a vehicle.
The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re using their cell phone while driving a vehicle.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed a distracted driving bill on Wednesday as a way to crack down on distracted driving.

The distracted driving bill, or House Bill 283, allows police to pull someone over if they’re using their cell phone while driving a vehicle. Currently, drivers have to commit another offense before an officer can pull them over.

The bill does, however, allow cell phone use in emergencies and certain situations.

“I view HB283 as just the starting point,” said Representative David Leland (D). “We need to continue the work to make sure Ohio’s roads and highways are as safe as they possibly can be.”

H.B. 283 passed with broad bipartisan support and even has the support of Governor Mike DeWine.

The bill now goes to the Senate where it could face some opposition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

