One man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Erie and Locust St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was arrested and charged with murder, Tuesday, in relation to a fatal shooting on Erie and Locust St.

According to the Toledo Police Department, Michael Belcher, Sr., 46, was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting that took place on Nov. 9.

TPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Locust after reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival TPD located the victim in an apartment hallway. TPD reported that Erek Evans suffered at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Officer released an autopsy on Nov. 9 which revealed that Evans died of three gunshot wounds to the head. The coroner’s office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The suspect is slated to be arraigned on Wednesday.

