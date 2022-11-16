Birthday Club
Organizations to offer free drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner to Ottawa and Sandusky Co. residents

On Nov. 24, dinners will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Woodmore High School located at 633 Fremont St. in Elmore, Ohio.
On Nov. 24, dinners will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Woodmore High School located at 633 Fremont St. in Elmore, Ohio.(Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELMORE, Ohio (WTVG) - Local organizations are offering a free drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner for all Ottawa and Sandusky County residents on Thanksgiving Day.

On Nov. 24, dinners will be served between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Woodmore High School located at 633 Fremont St. in Elmore, Ohio.

According to organizers, this is the third year to have an only drive-thru dinner option without seating inside. The dinner switched to drive-thru in 2020 due to COVID-19 and will continue this year because of uncertainty of enough volunteers to hold a dine-in option.

The dinner menu includes:

  • Turkey or ham
  • Mashed potatoes and gravy
  • Stuffing
  • Mixed vegetables
  • Cranberry sauce
  • A dinner roll
  • Sweet potato casserole, prepared by the chef at Terra State Community College
  • Desserts catered by Carolyn’s Catering

Organizers say this is the 14th year for the free Thanksgiving dinner and it remains the only on in the area to be held right on Thanksgiving Day. Last year, there were around 600 meals handed out and organizers expect about the same amount for this year.

Anyone who would like to donate their time for this event can contact Bab Daniel at bdaniel808@yahoo.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

