Owens Community College recognized for student voter engagement

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Owens Community College has been recognized for its student voter engagement in 2022.

Owens Community College was awarded the ALL IN Most Engaged Campus designation for its work in 2022 to increase student voter turnout. OCC now joins a select group of less than 400 colleges and universities nationally and one of 19 in Ohio to receive the inaugural honor.

“Owens Community College students wanted to have their voice heard in their local and state elections,” said Krista Kiessling, Director of the Center for Campus and Community Connections.

OCC says the Center for Campus and Community Connections spearheaded efforts to increase student voter registration and turnout by working with offices across the Toledo-area Campus and the local community.

One way they they did this was by setting up tables for National Voter Registration Day in September to provide students with an opportunity to sign up to vote.

This isn’t the first year OCC has been recognized by the ALL IN Challenge. In 2020, OCC received the Bronze Seal for its student voting rate in the 2020 general election.

