Public Utilities Commission of Ohio holds hearing for Columbia Gas rate hike request

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio will hear testimonies in relation to Columbia Gas of Ohio’s Rate Hike Request on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Environmental Law and Policy Center, the hearing will take place at 2 p.m. on 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, and can be live-streamed online via YouTube. The nonprofit has submitted testimony urging regulators to reject Columbia’s request.

According to a statement released by the Environmental Law and Policy Center, Columbia Gas of Ohio filed a plan with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that would increase customer bills by $20 per month.

The statement further claims that the plan stated that the increase would occur “while gutting the environmentally beneficial energy efficiency programs.

According to the statement, this plan −which was part of a proposed settlement in an ongoing rate case− would hike the fixed customer charge on every account from $37 to a maximum of $58 per month by 2027. The fixed charge is separate from gas usage.

