Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Public Utilities Commission of Ohio holds hearing for Columbia Gas rate hike request

Columbia Gas bills about to increase
Columbia Gas bills about to increase
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio will hear testimonies in relation to Columbia Gas of Ohio’s Rate Hike Request on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Environmental Law and Policy Center, the hearing will take place at 2 p.m. on 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, and can be live-streamed online via YouTube. The nonprofit has submitted testimony urging regulators to reject Columbia’s request.

According to a statement released by the Environmental Law and Policy Center, Columbia Gas of Ohio filed a plan with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that would increase customer bills by $20 per month.

The statement further claims that the plan stated that the increase would occur “while gutting the environmentally beneficial energy efficiency programs.

According to the statement, this plan −which was part of a proposed settlement in an ongoing rate case− would hike the fixed customer charge on every account from $37 to a maximum of $58 per month by 2027. The fixed charge is separate from gas usage.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Anthony Wayne High School
Whitehouse officer fired following accusations of sending texts to student
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village...
Vandalism leads to 40,000 escaped mink in Van Wert Co.
Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments...
Community reacts to Braylen Noble’s mother and grandmother’s sentencing
Raequan Johnson is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal...
Man arrested in murder of local couple

Latest News

The Sanchez family says they will be forever grateful to TFRD.
Family saved by TFRD smoke detector program
According to the Toledo Police Department, Michael Belcher, Sr., 46, was arrested and charged...
One man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Erie and Locust St.
Brad Minard and Clara Foster are students attending rival universities, UT and BG.
Bowling Green wins Battle of I-75 beating Toledo 42-35
11/15/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/15/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast