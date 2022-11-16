‘She was always so happy’ Family honors memory of woman killed in Toledo double homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family members are mourning the loss of Malinda Moore, a 28-year-old woman who was shot in killed in Toledo last week.

According to Toledo Police, 24-year-old Prince Jones shot and killed Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe in the 2700 block of Albion in Toledo late Thursday night. Just hours later, police shot and killed Jones.

Authorities and family members of the victims are still searching for answers.

Malinda’s aunt, Tina, said the young woman had just celebrated her 28th birthday days before the fatal shooting. Tina tells 13abc that Malinda’s motto was “living her best life,” and brought joy to those close to her. The Moore family provided the following statement:

“Malinda Moore just turned 28 on Monday Nov. 7th, she had no children but was all about family. She loved being a sister and aunt, there is nothing she wouldn’t do for them or give them. Her motto in life was “living her best life” she loved to travel with her friends and cousins. Malinda had a laugh and smile that was contagious, she was always happy and in good spirits. She was an employee of DFA (formerly frostbite) for many years, she prided herself on her hustle she never missed work, she literally worked so she can have fun and travel. She often visited the neighborhood bar osheas with her coworkers and friends, Malinda was shy and reserved but when she was with her friends and cousins she was the life of the party! She was a graduate of start high school in 2014, as a child she loved school because that’s where she was able to see all of her friends. Malinda will truly be missed she was loved by so many people. So many people knew her and remember her laugh.” - Moore family

13abc spoke with Tina about Malinda’s life and legacy on Tuesday. Hear from her on Action News at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. You can watch a livestream of the newscast here.

Police say Prince Jones shot and killed Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe in the 2700 block of Albion on Nov. 10, 2022. (Moore family)

Related: TPD releases footage from police shooting of double homicide suspect

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.