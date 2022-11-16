TFRD: Family, displaced home deemed complete loss after fire
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local home was destroyed after combusting Tuesday evening.
The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched on a call of a house fire on the 200 block of Walbridge Ave.
The home was occupied during the incident. According to a statement released by TFRD, one pediatric patient was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TFRD told 13abc crews that the incident started as a cooking fire that spread throughout the home.
The Red Cross has requested to assist the family with lodging. TFRD crews remain on the scene for extensive overhaul.
