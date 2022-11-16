TFRD Smoke Alarm Program saves a local family from a house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An East Toledo family of six says they’re lucky to be alive following a house fire on Sunday.

While the home was a total loss, they are thankful to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department’s Smoke Alarm Program for saving their lives.

“We were sleeping. And my wife and I woke up. She woke up coughing from the smoke. The fire alarms are going off, that’s what woke me up,” said Joseph Martinez.

The fire on Sunday was not the first at the family home.

In September a fire erupted in the laundry room, it was then that TFRD noticed the home had no working fire alarms.

The crews then gave the family several working alarms as part of the TFRD Smoke Alarm Program. Sanchez credits that actionwitho saving his family of six. “I deeply appreciate everything that they did for my family. They literally save my family’s lives and we’re all together and alive today because of them,” says Sanchez.

TFRD Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Brown-Martinez says this incident shows the effectiveness of the program and how crucial the alarms are. “In tragedy when we see a structure like this razed by the elements of fire, we also celebrate that 6 people were saved by something that may seem so trivial or insignificant as a smoke alarm,” says Brown-Martinez.

The family lost everything in the fire, and as the cold weather and holidays approach they have many expenses to worry about. While escaping the flames, the family left with only the clothes on their backs, not even socks. If you want to donate to help a family in need click here.

