Threats lead to lockdowns in Findlay, Toledo, Lima and Cincinnati

By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A threat made toward Liberty-Benton schools led administrators to put the building on lockdown Wednesday, with Findlay schools going on lockdown as a precaution.

According to a message sent to parents, an anonymous report to the Hancock County Sheriff’s office of a weapon at the school prompted administrators to put the school on lock down.

The message went on to say that law enforcement had said the situation was under control and that all students and staff were safe, and that similar situations were happening throughout the state.

Law enforcment was present at Start High School in Toledo around the same time. Officers there said they did a sweep of the school and that a lockdown had recently been lifted.

The Allen County Sheriff’s office reported on a threat at Lima Temple Christian School.

WXIX in Cincinnati reported on one at Withrow High School as well.

