Toledo firefighter honored for his life-saving work

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of people who go above and beyond to make our world a better place. Six of our city’s frontline heroes are being honored this week. They’ll light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park Friday night.

Myles Copeland is a name you may have heard before. His story made national headlines earlier this year. He’s been with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department for almost two years.

Private Sterling Rahe said Myles has been a great addition to Toledo Fire. “He is a really good young man. He represents our department well, he represents himself well. He has embodied what Toledo Fire is all about,” Private Rahe said.

Myles loves being able to help others as a firefighter and EMT. In addition to helping people in Toledo, something that happened while he was off duty, catapulted Myles into the national spotlight.

In June, he was playing on a professional basketball team from Toledo that had a playoff game in Jamestown, New York. During the game, a referee collapsed on the court. “He had no pulse. He wasn’t breathing, said Myles.”

Myles said his training kicked in, and he started CPR.

“It is one of the most amazing feelings in the world. It is something we train on just about every day at work. To be able to go out into the community and have all your training pay off, not only impacting that person’s life but the lives of their family and friends, it is an incredible feeling. Nothing else compares to it,” he said.

And that CPR helped save the man’s life. “To be able to meet him and see that he is doing well and the impact on his family, it’s an amazing feeling,“ said Myles.

Myles is humbled by the reaction to what he did and the nomination to help light the tree. “It’s a great honor and I am very happy to receive it,” he said.

Private Rahe said one of the best parts of this story is that Myles has never made it about himself.

“Basically, he took the opportunity to start pushing the need and getting people to understand how important it is to learn bystander CPR. People saw the story on a national scale, and that inspired thousands, maybe tens of thousands, to go out and learn CPR. I believe that has probably already affected other people’s lives,” Private Rahe said.

And Myles is taking his medical training to the next level. “I felt something in my heart to take the next step and have the ability to give more intervention. I start school in January, and it will take about a year to complete. Once I am done, I will be a full-blown paramedic and save more lives, hopefully,” he said.

As you heard, Myles is one of six frontline heroes who have been chosen to help light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park this Friday. We will continue sharing their inspirational stories each night through the end of the week.

