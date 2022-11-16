Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods [MAP]

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for multiple neighborhoods as a precaution to protect public health.

While Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, because of a disruption there is a possibility of contamination. The only way to be certain that water quality has been maintained is by testing the water, which is underway.

This Boil Advisory is in effect as of Wednesday, November 16 for the Northwest, Heatherdowns, Oakdale, Glendale, Flanders, and East Boundary areas.

Run cold water taps to flush lines, then boil water for drinking and cooking.

1. Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking by running cold faucets for at least 3 minutes.

2. Boil the water for 3 minutes and cool before using (or use bottled water). Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making formula, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until this advisory expires on 11/18/2022 at 5 p.m. You may resume normal tap water use at that time unless notified that the advisory is extended.

3. If your water appears discolored, avoid washing clothes or using the hot water taps until you have run the cold water faucets and the water clears.

For more information or to check if there is a water boil advisory in your area visit: https://toledo.oh.gov/residents/water/boil-advisories

Thank you for your cooperation. If you have any questions regarding this notice, please call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

Water system disruptions may also cause discolored water and/or potentially a temporary increase in lead levels in drinking water. As a standard practice the USEPA recommends the following actions to reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:

If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead leached from plumbing.

Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead, but running the cold water faucets will.

Clean your faucet aerator regularly.

Sign up for boil advisory text alerts: toledo.oh.gov/alerts

