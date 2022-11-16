TPD attempting to ID men accused of shooting at three people

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are attempting to identify men who are accused of allegedly shooting at three people last month.

TPD says on Oct. 29, officers responded to an area hospital for a walk in gunshot victim. Officers talked with three victims who stated they were walking to Tom’s Carry Out on Lagrange and observed two Black males, dressed in all black, wearing masks standing outside the store.

The three victims ignored the men, entered the store and after purchasing their items and said the suspects were gone when the victims exited the store. The three victims then walked westbound on Dexter where they say the suspects appears and started jumping up and down.

One of the masked suspects then allegedly reached in his waist, grabbed a firearm and shot multiple rounds towards the victims, striking one of the victims in the right hand and torso. The victims said they then flagged down an unknown person who gave them a ride to an area hospital.

TPD says officers arrived on the scene afterwards an interviewed all involved parties. Detectives then followed up at Tom’s Carry Out where they located eight, nine millimeter casings at the rear of the store.

If anyone has any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

