Travel tips for the millions gearing up to hit the roads and skies this Thanksgiving

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Believe it or not, Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away. It’s known as one of the biggest travel holidays and AAA says this year will be no different.

It’s predicting around 55 million people to travel at least 50 miles for the holidays. That means expect some traffic on the roads and extra wait times at the airport.

“We are 98 percent to those pre-pandemic levels so it’s going to be crowded out there,” said Cindy Russeau, the retail manager for AAA.

Russeau said to make sure you are getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight and be prepared for delays.

“You’re going to see some longer TSA security lines so you want to plan ahead. If you don’t have to check a bag, your best bet is to have a carry-on that way you have that flexibility if you have to reschedule or if you have any delays,” said Russeau.

Isabelle Moricca is a student at Bowling Green State University, and she’s preparing for a long drive before the holiday.

“I’m going to Nazareth, Pennsylvania. I’m going to drive there and it’s about seven and a half hours from here. I’m meeting my family, they’re driving from Columbus, but I’m picking up my sister on the way.”

Moricca said she will be driving through some remote places. AAA said drivers like Moricca should have safety kits in their cars in case they break down in the middle of nowhere. Thankfully, even then they can still get help from AAA.

“We are there 24/7, 365 days out of the year ready to help any stranded motorists out there, but it may take a little bit of time depending on if you’re in some remote area,” said Russeau.

For Moricca the drive is a small price to be with her loved ones: “Thanksgiving is actually my favorite holiday and we always go and see that family. It’s the only time of year we get to see them so it seems worth it to me.”

She said she has driven long distances before and has advice for others getting ready for a road trip.

“Listen to good music, call your friends if you’re by yourself, take stops,” said Moricca. “Have a snack, have a coffee, that’s what I always do,” she added.

AAA has more tips for traveling year-round on their website.

